San Antonio vs. Portland Final Score: Spurs lose to Blazers, 147-127.

After falling short to the Clippers 131-126 at home, the Silver and Black headed to Portland to face the Trailblazers on the first game of a three-game road trip. Previously, the Spurs lost to the Trail Blazers twice this season, 112-128, in San Antonio on 12/14. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 25 points and 7 rebounds, Doug McDermott had 14 off the bench and Keita Bates-Diop recorded 13 points to go with 4 assists.

Devin Vassell was the only starter out tonight, recovering from his knee surgery last Wednesday.

Observations

Nice sequence in the middle of the first quarter, Keldon passes to Tre who passes to Jakob for a beautiful ball fake for the easy layup.

Anfernee Simons is going to be a thorn in the side of the Spurs all night. He was a problem in the first two games, and he's an issue tonight so far.

Josh Richardson has found his swing early on and has made 5 points in the 1st quarter.

Dougie McBuckets, who is 41% this season, hits back to back threes in the final minute of the first quarter, passing the ball, moving quickly, and being effective on the offensive end.

Spurs defense is struggling early on, giving up over 40 points in the first quarter.

At the beginning of the second, Drew Eubanks made a sweeping “swoop” 2-pointer. The former Spur is guarding Zach Collins tonight.

Drew Eubanks has 7 points tonight. He’s improved drastically since he’s been with the Spurs, and he’s shooting really well this evening. His currently field goal percentage tonight is 73%.

Blazers are doing a good job guarding Keldon tonight, he’s having a tough time getting open for shots this evening, leading the shooting primarily to the rest of the team.

Zach Collins has been playing well in the 2nd quarter, with back to back shots to tie up the game at 51-51.

When Doug McDermott is on a hot streak, he's unstoppable. Easily one of the best shooters on the Spurs.

Jakob has three fouls early in this game. It wouldn’t surprise me if he came back later in the game to try to close this one out.

Every time the Blazers make a score, the Spurs have an answer for it, scored it currently tied. Spurs defense could be more crisp, but they're still doing a good job of not letting the lead go at the half. Score is tied at the end of the 1st half.

Poeltl creates an early turnover at the beginning of the second half, and Sochan nearly stripped it from the Blazers before they regained possession of the ball.

Damian Lillard hit a huge wide open three and the Spurs responded with a gasp - Jeremy Sochan - three. I still love when Sochan hits threes.

Huge mistimed dunk by Jerami Grant. It was such a dramatic miss.

Keldon responds with a nice open three. Blazers respond with another three. This game is getting intense.

Besides Devin Vassell, you know what has been obviously missing tonight? Defense. On both sides. If you went under on the parlay this evening, my heart goes out to you.

Nice Tre Jones reverse layup. He’s so quick driving into the basket. He’s just quick in general.

Say what you want about Jeremy Sochan, but his one-handed free throws are fun to watch.

Another 3 for Sochan. Both teams are making it rain buckets tonight.

Keldon Johnson hits another wide-open three.

Damian Lillard responds with another wide-open three. Why is the defense so absent tonight?

My gosh. How can you stop Damian Lillard. At this point, this isn’t a Spurs issue. Damian Lillard is just that good.

13-0 run for the Blazers in the third quarter. This game was so promising by the half and it just collapsed. I know it will take time for the Spurs to rebuild and develop, but moments like these really hurt my soul.

Tre Jones is playing with a lot of intensity in the 4th. He’s been improving at PG as each game goes along, and his energy never seems to die out throughout the game.

Blazers are 63% at the 3 with nine minutes left in the 4th quarter. They’ve been shooting lights out in the 2nd half.

Malaki Branham with a nice steal and pass to Keldon for a nice three.

Isaiah Roby was fouled on the fast-break twice in a row and missed 1 of his 2 free throws.

The Spurs officially gave up 147 points tonight, the most they’ve given up this season prior to this game was when they played the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome, giving up 144 points.

That’s all folks. Spurs fall to the Blazers, 147-127. Spurs are now 14-33 and 5-16 on the road.

The Spurs continue their three game road trip in Los Angeles to face the Lakers, Wednesday at 9:30 PM CST. For the Blazers perspective, visit Blazers Edge.