It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Trail Blazers

West coast Spurs games means staying up way too late and feeling tired at work all the next day. Tonight, they face the Portland Trail Blazers, who are inexplicably mired in 13th place in the west, just behind the Lakers, despite having Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic on the roster. Nurkic is on a bit of a slump, scoring in the single digits in three straight games, but facing the Spurs defense is always a tonic for the troops for anemic opponents’ offensive output, so perhaps he’s looking for a breakout tonight. Dame has always been trouble for the Silver and Black, and he’s probably had tonight circled on his calendar for a while. The Spurs have been getting great games from Jakob Poeltl, Tre Jones, and their bench, led by Josh Richardson. Keldon Johnson has had some great games, but his overall efficiency has been low with opposing offenses focusing on him as the #1 option for San Antonio. He’s going to have to need some scoring help from the rest of the starters to get more open shots, and that means that Romeo Langford will need to continue to improve his shot and aggressiveness. This will be an exciting game, and worth staying up for.

Game Prediction:

I will drink my sixth cup of coffee before the final buzzer.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

January 23, 2023 | 9:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: BSSW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.