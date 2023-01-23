“03 Championship” Part II has dropped

The Spurs 50th anniversary has been stacked with nostalgia. Their fifty-part docuseries The Ring of The Rowel continues to explore highlights from the franchises half-century.

Episode 14 completes the 2-part mini-series covering the 2003 NBA Finals and the Spurs second NBA title.

The conclusion of their coverage of the 2003 Finals reminds viewers that there Spurs sent David Robinson into retirement in style. The 2003 Finals was also the only to feature Tim Duncan, Robinson, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili. The transition of power from their 1999 Championship into the Big 3 that would dominate the new millennium was on full display. Duncan’s prime was showcased throughout.

Enjoy the new episode and live like we did 20 years ago.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.