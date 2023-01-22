Former Spur Devin Brown a homegrown member of the Spurs

The 50th anniversary of the San Antonio Spurs continues to highlight players who highlight the system and culture of the storied franchise.

Devin Brown may have been born in Salt Lake City, but as Bill Schoening points out in his Sound of Spurs podcast, Devin Brown all San Antonio,

Brown was raised in the Alamo City, attended South San Antonio West High School and UTSA for college (where his jersey has been retired). Devin went undrafted by the NBA in 2002 but got drafted by the CBA, USBL and NBA D-League.

One season later, he joined the Spurs training camp but cut before the season began. He signed again in November for two weeks and played in seven games before being cut again.

In 2003, Brown joined the Spurs and the third time was a charm. He stayed with the Spurs for two seasons, one being their 2005 NBA Championship.

Brown shares a great story about being invited to join the Spurs practice by Mike Budenholzer.

Enjoy Episode 10 of The Sound of Spurs podcast and hang tight as there are more to come.

