The best parts of the Spurs loss to the Clippers

The young guns kept up with the Los Angeles Clippers, but ultimately fell to the team from La La Land. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 23 points while Zach Collins and Josh Richardson contributed 17 points apiece. The good guys spread the love around to the tune of 34 total team assists. The Spurs offense flowed through everyone with 57.3% from the floor and 53.8% from downtown.

Josh Richardson went 3 for 5 from downtown, dialing in the long ball all night.

Dialed in from deep pic.twitter.com/NRLMX5gGgh — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 21, 2023

Jeremy the Destroyer, Jeremy the Conqueror, Jeremy the Sensational, Jeremy the Great. Here, Jeremy the Dunker flew down the lane for the jam. Rookie phenom Jeremy Sochan had 16 points and 6 rebounds for the night, continuing his growth as the future of the Spurs franchise.

Air Jeremy ✈️



peep the bench reaction pic.twitter.com/ub2Sd3jCPP — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 21, 2023

Jakob Poeltl has been watching some Tim Duncan tapes because his beautiful footwork and moves down low would make number 21 proud. The Spurs big man contributed 11 points and 6 rebounds for the night.

slight work from our guy! pic.twitter.com/mj9bWSnZS9 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 21, 2023

Zach Collins had a nice spin move in the post to get around his man for the easy two. You know what else is nice? Doritos Locos tacos from Taco Bell. Do I get a free one for linking the free taco offer on the premier destination sports blog for Spurs fans around the world? No sé. Pero quiero Taco Bell. Por favor.

How nice was this move by Zach?



Let us know your reaction to this play and score your free taco! https://t.co/5QAIh50ExM@tacobell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/EnNCOl1JoJ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 21, 2023

Sochan is springy. He’s a springy dude. His hops are like a nice glass of Left Hand Milk Stout. Smooth, bouncy, with a nice finish. You know what goes with two Doritos Locos tacos? A nice, tall glass of please don’t drink Left Hand Milk Stout with Taco Bell, or do, it’s your life.

THROW IT DOWN, JEREMY‼️ pic.twitter.com/1FiEzKbZ0G — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 21, 2023

Romeo Langford had one block all night, and he made it a flamboyant rejection of the ball at the rim. Langford himself had a well-rounded game with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. The guard continues to fill in admirably for Devin Vassell in the starting lineup.

Textbook long rebound with the reverse layup as Malaki Branham planned it. The active rookie is active these days for the Spurs, especially in the new year. His minutes have tapered off since January 2, but Branham continues to log decent minutes sure to aid his development in the NBA.

Sochan’s twitchiness was on display all night as the young Spur was found crashing the boards and cleaning the glass. It’s hard work, but the rookie is taking pride with his athleticism on display on every put-back and follow up.

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs head out to the West Coast to take on the Portland Blazers on Monday, January 23, 2023.