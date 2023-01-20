It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Clippers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have already played two games against the Clippers, both loses, and after tonight’s game, they will play their fourth and final match in Los Angeles next Thursday night. If the Spurs want to even up the season series, they need to start with a win tonight. The Clippers have a guy on their team that used to play in San Antonio, but he may or may not play tonight, because load management, that’s why. Paul George has also been in and out of the lineup this season for the lesser known LA team, and he’s likewise uncertain to play tonight. If both superstars are out tonight, it’s the same kind of favorable matchup we saw against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, and a likely win for the Silver and Black. If Leonard and PG13 play, the Spurs will need another great team effort, and the same kind of swarming defense we saw against the Nets to hold an opponent under 100 for just the third time this season. It should be interesting to see if the Spur can turn in another defensive gem after having the worst defense in the league all season.

Game Prediction:

Josh Richardson will be traded at halftime and become the first player to score more than 20 points for both teams in an NBA game.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers

January 20, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: BSSW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.