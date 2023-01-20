Spurs announce partnership creating “Victory Capital Performance Center”

Earlier this week, the San Antonio Spurs announced multi-year naming rights partnership with Victory Capital Management for the performance center being constructed at The Rock at La Cantera.

The new “Victory Capital Performance Center” is scheduled to open later this summer. As previously mentioned, this state-of-the-art training facility will be a new home for our beloved Spurs.

“Our 50-year legacy is interwoven with San Antonio’s rich history and through this partnership with Victory Capital, we are excited to continue investing in the future of the Spurs and the city of San Antonio. Victory Capital is a leader among the next generation of companies that are choosing to move their businesses to San Antonio. Through our shared values and desire to invest in important life skills, such as financial wellness, we are striving to have a transformative impact on the communities we serve for generations to come.” -RC Buford

Victory Capital ranked 55th on the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022 and is only San Antonio company to make the list.

David Brown, Victory Capital Chairman and CEO stated:

“We are proud to join the Spurs family and put our name on a cutting-edge facility that exemplifies innovation and highlights the future of this vibrant city.”

The Spurs new space will feature some of today’s most advanced innovations in sports technology and will offer a fans a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of a Spurs player.

