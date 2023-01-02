The Ring of the Rowel Episode 11 “The Little General” is now available

Avery Johnson is the very embodiment of tenacity. His positivity and stamina have given him opportunities most people would have never believed. But he believed.

The Spurs docuseries The Ring of The Rowel just dropped Episode 11 entitled “The Little General,” the story of Avery Johnson and his determination.

The Spurs 50th season has been a time of reflection on how the Spurs became who they are today. Avery has defined that role on the team of a player who’s will transcends their talent ceiling.

Enjoy, Spurs fans.

