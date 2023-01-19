Spurs “Welcome Back” legendary big man Kevin Willis

On Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs introduced former big man Kevin Willis during their home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Spurs honored Kevin Willis at the end of the first quarter. Kevin looks great. Looks like he’s ready for a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/aosg1EDcYW — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) January 18, 2023

For those long-term and devout Spurs fans, Kevin Willis is best remembered as part of the 2003 Spurs NBA Championship team. Already over 40 and with his best years theoretically behind him, he joined the successful Spurs squad in hopes of nabbing himself a ring. And he did just that.

Willis came in for the final moments of the 2003 Finals in what was an obvious garbage time. As we remember, he played all out for those final seconds and his excitement at being part of a championship squad was palpable.

Willis was in fine form and spoke of his clothing line, but kept most of his second quarter with Bill Land, Sean Elliott, and Michelle Beadle, to his love of the game of basketball.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.