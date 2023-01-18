Keldon Johnson exploded for a career-high 36 points in Spurs win over Nets

Coming off back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings at the Alamodome and the AT&T Center, the Spurs were looking to get a win against the Brooklyn Nets without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After getting out to a twelve-point lead after the first quarter, the Nets came back to tie the score at 51 apiece at halftime. Then, the Spurs outscored the Nets 25-17 in the third and never looked back. The Spurs won 106-98 and put an end to their five-game losing streak.

Keldon Johnson led the way for the Spurs with a career-high 36 points, 11 rebounds, an assist, and four steals.

Here’s one of his three threes of the game, with this one coming early in the first.

Big Body 3️⃣ ball to get us started! pic.twitter.com/6WLkvAQfRf — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2023

Here he picks off Ben Simmons for a TD Pass to Jakob Poeltl on the other end.

KJ steal ➡️ Jak finish pic.twitter.com/JnlNHP0EIE — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2023

BIG BODY! Here Poeltl returns the favor by handing it off to KJ for the and-one over Nicolas Claxton.

Make way for The Mustang! pic.twitter.com/v7QtVRME1W — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2023

Here’s another smooth angle.

And 1! Let us know your reaction to KJ's tough bucket and get your free taco https://t.co/5QAIh50ExM@tacobell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/b44glfStWP — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2023

Another drive, another finish.

KJ to the rack pic.twitter.com/1nrLH1wnHh — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2023

One of the big plays of the night. KJ floats in the air gliding past Cameron Thomas with the ferocious one-handed slam!

Jeremy Sochan finished the night with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Here Jeremy finishes over multiple Nets for the and-one.

Here’s one of his two threes from the night. Once he improves that jumpshot, he’ll be a deadly two-way player.

You gotta love how Jeremy doesn’t back down from anyone, including a Morris twin.

Jeremy Sochan vs. Markieff Morris pic.twitter.com/KJm53WKIhz — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) January 18, 2023

Josh Richardson knows how to get to his spots, even early in the first. He finished with nine points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal, and two blocks.

JRich splash pic.twitter.com/wVJcJMKwWN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2023

GET THAT OUTTA HERE! Jakob swats Seth Curry’s layup into the Nets bench. He finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal, and two blocks.

❌ JAK SAID NO!! ❌ pic.twitter.com/NX1jIL4AKA — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2023

Tre Jones gets to the rack and finishes over Markieff Morris. He finished with 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Doug McDermott has been showing off that sneaky athleticism lately. Here he slams it down off the Zach Collins bounce pass. He finished with four points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

DOUG DUNK ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/dEYJNCXUwi — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2023

J-Rich puts the move on Joe Harris and sinks the J.

This should’ve gotten way more attention than it did. J-Rich not only did a chasedown block, he did a TWO-HANDED chasedown block on Edmond Sumner.

OH MY JOSH RICHARDSON!!! ❌ pic.twitter.com/1cBQSZ7fr5 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2023

Another look, this time in slow-mo.

And here is J-Rich, once again, getting to his spot to increase the Spurs’ lead late in the fourth.

Raining buckets in the AT&T Center ☔️ pic.twitter.com/jh0HV0Ekr6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2023

Here are the Spurs’ full stats.

Final stats



KJ: 36p | 11r | 4s

Jeremy: 16p | 4r | 2a | 2s

Tre: 13p | 5a | 4r

Jak: 12p | 8r | 3a | 2b

JRich: 9p | 4r | 2b

Zach: 6p | 7r | 2a

Doug: 4p | 4r | 3a

Malaki: 4p | 4r | 2a

Romeo: 2p | 4r | 2a

Stanley: 2p | 2r |2a

KBD: 2p | 2r pic.twitter.com/xPSJet5keG — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 18, 2023

Enjoy the win Spurs Nation, and enjoy these full game highlights!