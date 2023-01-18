What We Learned from the Spurs’ win over the Nets

The San Antonio Spurs upset the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, stringing together one of their most encouraging defensive outings as they snapped their five-game losing streak. Despite their struggles on that end this season, they were locked in and showed a finer attention to detail, holding their Eastern Conference competitor under 100 points.

Although there is a faction of fans hoping PATFO does everything in their power to enhance their lottery odds, winning the occasional game or two is crucial for maintaining a healthy amount of team morale. The Silver and Black are at a talent deficit in virtually every contest, and ingraining sound fundamentals won’t get in the way of their losses organically adding up.

Observations