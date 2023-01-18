Happy birthday to Gorgui Dieng

Today, Gorgui Dieng is on the tenth day of his 10-day contract. This is the second time he has signed with the Spurs this season. Just under two weeks ago, the Silver & Black waived Dieng in order to take on Noah Vonleh’s contract from the Boston Celtics.

In order to make a spot for Vonleh, they had to reduce the roster by one. Exit Dieng.

Immediately thereafter, Vonleh was waived and three-days after being waived, Dieng was offered a 10-day contract. The Spurs can sign him for one more 10-day contract and will then be forced to either sign him (again) or release him into the NBA to look for a new home.

But for today, Mr. Dieng can celebrate his birthday with the team. Hopefully his gift is not his walking papers.

It would be cruel, but bot as cruel as being waived on Christmas and then servicing as a groomsman for a fellow teammate.

Right, Avery Johnson?

