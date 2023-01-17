It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Nets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs offense couldn’t stop a cool breeze, much less the Nets’ torrid attack. The Nets routed the Spurs by 36 on January 2, and it was only that close because the Nets emptied their bench late in the game. Kevin Durant is out tonight for Brooklyn, but they still have plenty of firepower to overtake the slumping Silver and Black.

The Spurs have been able to stay in games much of the time due to Tre Jones providing stability for the offense, but the lack of defensive stops kept the Spurs from being able to contend in their last game against the Kings. Tre will need help with Kyrie Irving, but without opening up easy opportunities in the paint for mobile center Nic Claxton, whose speed and agility challenged the Spurs in the last meeting. Without Devin Vassell, the Spurs need a solid contribution from Keldon Johnson, who has been struggling because opposing defenses have been focusing on him. If Jeremy Sochan can continue to open up his offensive game, it should help with Keldon’s offensive struggles. Let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

Kyrie Irving will take the flat Earth route from Brooklyn to San Antonio and end up several hundred miles above San Antonio, parachuting into the AT&T parking lot in plenty of time for the start of the game.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets

January 17, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: BSSW SA



