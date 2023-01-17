The Spurs celebrate Antoine Carr’s time in San Antonio

Sinday night the Spurs returned home to the AT&T Center after a one-game road trip down Houston Street at the Alamodome.

First order of business was to welcome yet another great player from the Spurs storied history. Their honored guest was Antoine Carr.

Spurs honored the “Big Dawg,” Antoine Carr, following the first quarter of tonight’s game as part of their 50th Anniversary celebration. pic.twitter.com/nC7tjCljaK — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) January 16, 2023

Carr played with the Silver & Black from 1991-1994 as part of a career spanning sixteen seasons. When asked about his longevity, he told Bill Land and Sean Elliott that he was always working out and working on his game, year round.

So good to see the original Big Dawg. IYKYK pic.twitter.com/SAPregzgb1 — Eric Salinas (@EricSal_7) January 15, 2023

“Big Dawg” rolled in looking more like Rick Ross than a long retired NBA player. The man had style and grace. But if you watched his game in his prime, it was his athleticism and poise that contributed to those years on the hardwood.

Here’s a mix of his highlights form various teams:

And this one is just plain fun:

Hopefully Carr will sit with Bill Schoening for a long-form interview as he was a delight to listen to on the telecast. His semi-curmudgeon talk with Elliott did reveal that he thinks the NBA has made it hard to defend players these days.

Spurs play the Brooklyn Nets tonight, and the Nets are without the vast skillset of Kevin Durant. It will be interesting to see how both teams adjust.

Go Spurs Go!

