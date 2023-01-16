Three Spurs players drop 20-plus points in loss to Kings

Coming off a blowout loss in front of an NBA-record 68,323 fans at the Alamodome versus the Golden State Warriors, the Spurs looked to get a home win back in the AT&T Center. Unfortunately, they ran into another hot-shooting California team. After leading 64-63 at halftime, the Sacramento Kings outscored the Spurs 39-26 in the third quarter and never looked back. The Spurs suffered their 16th home loss of the season 132-119 despite three players scoring 20+ points.
Jakob Poeltl led the team with 23 points (10-12 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Here, he takes the Tre Jones feed for the and-one finish.
Jak to the rack pic.twitter.com/ZD9wzIjTJc— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
Don’t disrespect the Spurs’ two-way center.
Protector of the Rim pic.twitter.com/pxXjeGYQPt— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
Here, Jak puts it on the floor and gets another and-one, this time finishing under the basket.
Get fancy with it, Jak!— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
21 PTS | 5 REB | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/vB1dS6QLMa
Josh Richardson continues to be a dynamic scoring threat off the bench. He finished with 21 points (8-13 FG) (4-6 3PT), four assists, a rebound, and a steal.
Watch him take flight early in the 2nd!
.@J_Rich1 flyin' high ✈️ pic.twitter.com/fZB23uEVaO— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
Keldon Johnson was the third player with at least 20 points for the Spurs, also finishing with seven rebounds and three assists.
He was the recipient of a lot of and-ones in this game, so let’s start out with this great finish early in the first.
Count it pic.twitter.com/FL4Artm7wA— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
Here, he gets the easy slam after blowing past Kevin Huerter.
THROW IT DOWN, KJ‼️ pic.twitter.com/iXgb9B0afB— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
Here’s another look, this time under the basket and in slow-mo.
This finish— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
Let us know your reaction to this play and score your free taco! https://t.co/5QAIh50ExM@tacobell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/J3Vb8Dqdhv
Early in the third, he spins on Domantas Sabonis and finishes with the right hand.
so tuff pic.twitter.com/bn9oHFGEA0— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
Here’s one of his threes late in the game to cut the deficit to five.
OH MAMA!! K3LDON!! @spurs | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/WX6sGoDnat— Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) January 16, 2023
There were many slams from the Spurs in this game, with this one coming off a lob from Tre Jones to Jeremy Sochan. Look at how high Jeremy gets up! He finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and two assists.
OH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/ah69vUjKxL— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
Shall we take another look?
JeremySLAM.mp4 pic.twitter.com/ANSF0hPWxm— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
BLAKE WESLEY APPEARANCE! The Spurs rookie in his second game back from injury speeds past De’Aaron Fox for the nice-looking finish. He finished with five points, a rebound, and an assist in nine minutes played.
oh, that was nice pic.twitter.com/lULGwDJR98— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
TRE JONES PUTBACK SLAM?! Tre does the unthinkable and cleans up a Keldon miss with a two-hand jam! He finished with 16 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.
ARE YOU SERIOUS @tre3jones?!?! @spurs | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/hAfJw1hqkN— Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) January 16, 2023
Zach Collins’ corner specialist badge was activated off the J-Rich assist. He finished with seven points and three boards.
.@zcollins_33 for threee pic.twitter.com/2KJQ3d1ZSu— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
Spurs rookies were getting done in this one. Here Malaki Branham shows off the one dribble pull-up shot in the fourth. He finished with five points and a rebound.
AND THE CROWD GOES WILD!!!!@MalakiBranham pic.twitter.com/UU7Z47Rdkv— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
One of the highlights of the game during the break was this fan sinking a half-court shot for 10K! Not bad, Matthew. Congrats!
THE SHOT HEARD AROUND THE ARENA!!!— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
Congrats to Spurs fan Matthew on winning $10,000 during Victory Capital’s Half Court Heroes promotion!@VCMtweets | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/EUPkruBI7P
Here’s the full video.
See it all unfold⤵️@VCMtweets | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/eYstkgakTB— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 16, 2023
Anyway, here are the full game highlights.
