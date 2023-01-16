Three Spurs players drop 20-plus points in loss to Kings

Coming off a blowout loss in front of an NBA-record 68,323 fans at the Alamodome versus the Golden State Warriors, the Spurs looked to get a home win back in the AT&T Center. Unfortunately, they ran into another hot-shooting California team. After leading 64-63 at halftime, the Sacramento Kings outscored the Spurs 39-26 in the third quarter and never looked back. The Spurs suffered their 16th home loss of the season 132-119 despite three players scoring 20+ points.

Jakob Poeltl led the team with 23 points (10-12 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Here, he takes the Tre Jones feed for the and-one finish.

Don’t disrespect the Spurs’ two-way center.

Here, Jak puts it on the floor and gets another and-one, this time finishing under the basket.

Get fancy with it, Jak!



Josh Richardson continues to be a dynamic scoring threat off the bench. He finished with 21 points (8-13 FG) (4-6 3PT), four assists, a rebound, and a steal.

Watch him take flight early in the 2nd!

Keldon Johnson was the third player with at least 20 points for the Spurs, also finishing with seven rebounds and three assists.

He was the recipient of a lot of and-ones in this game, so let’s start out with this great finish early in the first.

Here, he gets the easy slam after blowing past Kevin Huerter.

Here’s another look, this time under the basket and in slow-mo.

This finish



Early in the third, he spins on Domantas Sabonis and finishes with the right hand.

Here’s one of his threes late in the game to cut the deficit to five.

There were many slams from the Spurs in this game, with this one coming off a lob from Tre Jones to Jeremy Sochan. Look at how high Jeremy gets up! He finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and two assists.

Shall we take another look?

BLAKE WESLEY APPEARANCE! The Spurs rookie in his second game back from injury speeds past De’Aaron Fox for the nice-looking finish. He finished with five points, a rebound, and an assist in nine minutes played.

TRE JONES PUTBACK SLAM?! Tre does the unthinkable and cleans up a Keldon miss with a two-hand jam! He finished with 16 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Zach Collins’ corner specialist badge was activated off the J-Rich assist. He finished with seven points and three boards.

Spurs rookies were getting done in this one. Here Malaki Branham shows off the one dribble pull-up shot in the fourth. He finished with five points and a rebound.

One of the highlights of the game during the break was this fan sinking a half-court shot for 10K! Not bad, Matthew. Congrats!

THE SHOT HEARD AROUND THE ARENA!!!



Here’s the full video.

Anyway, here are the full game highlights.