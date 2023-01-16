The NBA on MLK

The sport of basketball is not just an on-court experience. As Spurs fans saw last Friday, anniversaries and events shape the team, the players, and the fanbase.

Today the nation honors Martin Luther King, Jr. and his contributions to civil rights. Dr. King dedicated his life in his pursuit of equality for people of all colors, races, and creeds. His life was taken away, but his mission and legacy have not been detracted.

In recent years, MLK Day has become a huge event in the NBA.

Each year, the NBA recognizes the reverend’s birthday. There will be acknowledgments and words spoken by key members of the National Basketball Association. Some will address their respective stadium crowds before tip off. Many will post pieces. Commentators will put the microphone in front of influential people who are used to the spotlight and ask them to say exactly what King’s action have meant to them and how they have been impacted.

For every living person, Dr. King has made an impact. Small or large, agree or disagree, support or refute, there is no one whose existence has not been impacted by this leader. Over as elf century since his life was taken, his words are still a part of history.

As the nation moved into the Black Lives Matter movement, the NBA has oft been at the forefront.

This season, there will be a nine-game slate, with TNT and NBA TV featuring marquee match ups.

18 of the league’s 30 teams suit up today. The Spurs, not a major market franchise, have the day off.

Welcome to The Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, do not troll and watch the language.