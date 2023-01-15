It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Kings

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After Friday’s history-filled but disappointing loss to the Warriors in the Alamodome, the Spurs travel a few miles up I-35 to the much smaller confines of the AT&T Center to face De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. The Kings used to be the kind of team that you could pencil in as a win, but this year, they’re right in the middle of the Western Conference playoff picture, with Fox and Domantas Sabonis forming a dynamic duo that hardly anyone is talking about, but who are solidly in the fourth spot, and could climb higher if any of the top teams falter.

The Spurs, except for Devin Vassell, are at full strength tonight, and with Blake Wesley logging his first minutes since October in the Alamodome game, they will have a real backup at the point guard position, instead of playing Branham out of his natural shooting guard spot. With solid contributions from the bench, tonight’s game could be competitive, led by guys like Stanley Johnson and Doug McDermott. Keldon Johnson will need some help tonight, so look for Josh Richardson to continue creating his own offense and providing a spark for the Silver and Black. A Spurs win tonight would be a big upset, but this team has shown the capacity for surprising people, both in good and bad ways. Hopefully tonight we will see the good.

Game Prediction:

Stanley Johnson will be late for the tip-off because his ride dropped him off at the Alamodome.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings

January 15, 2023 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: BSSW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.