Fabricio Oberto reveals which Spurs were pranksters

Argentinian big man Fabricio Oberto played with the San Antonio Spurs from 2005-2009 picking up a ring with the Silver & Black in 2007.

He got his professional start in Argentina where he was the FIBA South American League MVP in 1998 as well as Liga Nacional de Básquet MVP and LNB Finals MVP.

Later that year he took his game to Greece and eventually to Spain where he Liga ACB champion in 2002 and ULEB Cup champion in 2003. He was a 2003 Liga ACB All-Star which got him recognition by a san Antonio spurs team actively seeking international players.

He has picked up numerous awards with the Argentinian National Team. Check Wikipedia for a comprehensive list.

Bill Schoening has known Oberto for years and the two had no time jumping right into interesting stories and a great conversation.

Recently, Oberto has taken on duties as a color analyst, sharing his knowledge of basketball from the sideline of Austin Spurs games.

