Two of 68,323 Spurs fans

My daughter has become a full-fledged Spurs fan, which means I have been doing something right. She had been asking me daily where the Alamodome ticket sales were and once it was announced that the Spurs had, in fact, sold enough tickets to claim the record, you’d have thought she was personally going to be on the cover of the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records.

Upon arrival, the Alamodome had a pop-up shop and live music. From the window, we could see the action as well as the Tower of the Americas.

Inside, the excitement was palpable. The energy was amazing and the fans were ready for a great evening of Spurs basketball.

The official NBA attendance last night was 68,323 making history for a regular season game.

The event itself was not without its own crazy.

$40 for parking? Either this was a much bigger event than normal, or I haven't been downtown for quite a while. Luckily, my wife dropped us off and pick us up.

When we arrived, the sun was shining bright and our fandom was revving up. Upon heading out into the night, Elizabeth and I went from being two of 68,323 to Two of a Million stars in the night sky, which got me humming this great tune by local band Love Coma.

Were you there?

Share your memories and photos in the comments.

