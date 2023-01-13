It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Warriors (Alamodome)

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The San Antonio Spurs haven’t played in the Alamodome since 2002, and hardly ever without a good portion of the seats blocked off. Tonight, all 65,000 seats (excepting for the people stuck in the parking lots) should be filled with enthusiastic fans, although some of them very well may be Warriors fans. The Warriors are an atypical 20-21 at the halfway point of the season, one game under .500, due to injury problems and some team chemistry issues that date back to training camp. However, with Steph Curry back in the lineup and Klay Thompson shaking off the rust, they seem to returning to form.

The Spurs have started to show signs of improving execution and emotional resilience, playing two competitive games against the Grizzlies in Memphis where they maintained an edge until the final buzzer, but couldn’t overcome the veteran leadership from the first place (tied with Denver) Grizzlies. Tonight, they will have the advantage of playing before 65,000 fans and it will be and amazing spectacle, something that will be a must-watch on TV if you aren’t at the arena. Let’s all watch on ESPN, or catch the local broadcast with Sean Elliott and Bill Land, who will have a one hour pregame show today.

Game Prediction:

Steph Curry will shoot a three point shot with such a high arc that it will bounce off the scoreboard and miraculously land in the opposite basket, scoring 3 points for the Spurs. Steve Kerr will draw a technical foul protesting that the basket shouldn’t count, bringing up the total to 4 points.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors

January 13, 2023 | 6:30 PM CT

Streaming: ESPN

TV: BSSW SA/ ESPN



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.