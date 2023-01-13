Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors

It has been a trying season for the Golden State Warriors, the latest franchise in the 76 year history of the NBA to lay claim to, “a dynsasty.” Coming off the franchise’s 4th title in 7 years, the Warriors have had a hard time finding any sort of consistency this year as they’ve struggled with injuries to key players, notable off-season drama, and a youth integration movement that has been slower to bear fruits than perhaps they were expected to. At 20-21, they’re in the midst of a 3-game losing streak, all coming at the tail-end of an 8-game homestand. Their most recent, a loss Tuesday night to the Suns, came in Stephen Curry’s return following a few weeks off nursing a shoulder injury.

Thus, the defending champs, who came into the season with plenty of pundits picking them to win it all again, are just 7 games better than the tanking San Antonio Spurs. They’ll play tonight in front of what is anticipated to be a record crowd in an arena that carried a bit of infamy that is particular to the Spurs-Warriors match-up. Waaaaay back on February 14th 1997 (before even Tim Duncan!), the Warriors would pick up their last regular season win in the city of San Antonio for nearly 20 years (April 10, 2016). Golden State has been abysmal on the road this season, so bad that even the Spurs have a better road record than them (3-16 compared to 5-15)! With what hopes to be a largely Spurs crowd in a record-setting environment, the good guys should be coming into tonight’s game with a large, enthusiastic audience behind them.

Regardless of the outcome, though, it’s sure to be a special night in the history of this great franchise.

San Antonio Spurs (13-29) vs Golden State Warriors (20-21)

January 13, 2023 | 6:30 PM CT

Watch: ESPN, BSSW | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell (knee - OUT),

Warriors Injuries: JaMychal Green (leg - OUT), James Wiseman (ankle - OUT), Jonathon Kuminga (foot - OUT)

What to watch for

Reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry played 31 minutes in his first game back in nearly a month with the aforementioned shoulder injury, scoring 24 points and doing little else on the box score. No one is more capable of following up a low-key return with a performance for the ages than Curry, who arguably the league’s top showman.

This will also be the third game back for Andrew Wiggins after he missed almost all of December with injury and illness.

Klay Thompson has exploded in his last 6 games, averaging 32 points on 46% shooting from the field and 41% shooting from beyond the arc (14 3PA). Thompson has had a bit of a slow start to the season, and even after playing a key role in winning the championship last year, he has looked at times like he’s still coming around from those two devestating lower body injuries. Good to see that the old Klay Thompson appears to be coming around, though.

I’ve been in San Antonio when the Warriors are in town during this run. Golden State is obviously a special team with what they’ve done the last few years, but there were A LOT more Warrior shirts and colors than I was hoping to see! If close to 65,000 people pack into the Alamodome tonight, here’s to hoping at least 70% of em are Spurs fans!

Jeremy Sochan-Draymond Green is the most intriguing match-up tonight. Green, a do-it-all defensive minded forward, is a perfect role model (from a basketball perspective at least) for the type of player Sochan’s appears to be interested in becoming as his rookie season unfolds.

