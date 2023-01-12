The Spurs are set to break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome

There is just one more day to go before what will be the ultimate celebration of the San Antonio Spurs’ 50th Anniversary season: Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome. Not only will it be a fun throwback to the 90’s before the much more confined (and logical) AT&T Center was built, but it should be a wild affair, with the Spurs announcing last night they had officially sold enough tickets to break the all time attendance record for an NBA game.

San Antonio showed up



The Spurs will break the NBA’s all-time attendance record (previously 62,046) on Friday at the Alamodome. pic.twitter.com/OE3FmI5K3E — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) January 12, 2023

With 63,582 tickets sold (and likely still counting), the Spurs have officially surpassed the previous record of 62,046, set on March 27, 1998 at the Georgia Dome in a match-up between the Atlanta Hawks and Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

The maximum capacity for the Alamodome game is 65,000, and there are still tickets available as of the posting of this article. Tip-off will be at 6:30 PM CT, and for more information on parking and alternate transportation, you can click here. Be sure to plan well ahead and get there early!

Who’s ready for the Spurs to make some history?