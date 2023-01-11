It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Grizzlies (again)

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

If you watched Monday’s game, you are pretty much up to speed on the matchup between these two squads, except that tonight Ja Morant may play. Expect to see Steven Adams to take (and miss) a lot of foul shots, and expect the Spurs to hardly ever get to the line. The reason why Adams takes a lot of shots is pretty understandable, he’s shooting 32.7% from the line, and opposing teams will foul him to see him try to shoot them. As for the reason why the Spurs aren’t shooting free throws, that’s a bit harder to figure out. They are certainly drawing a lot of contact going towards the basket, but apparently it’s all legal, according to the officials. I hate to complain about officials, but sometimes the home cooking has such a strong odor that it’s hard to ignore.

Speaking of home cooking, the food in Memphis is great. I’ve eaten at a few restaurants near the arena, and never had a bad meal. I know this, if I lived in Memphis, I might weigh a lot more than I do now. I’m guessing that the Spurs players will need to spend some extra time in the gym when they return home late tonight after the game. Their next game will be against the Warriors in the Alamodome in front of about 65,000 screaming fans. It’s going to be amazing, so whatever happens tonight, you’ll want to see the next game for sure.

Game Prediction:

It will be revealed that Sean Elliott was eating barbecued short ribs during the previous broadcast, and it was an infusion of barbecue sauce into the soundboard that caused the audio difficulties in Monday night’s game. Sean will be issued extra napkins for tonight’s game.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies, Part II

January 11, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: BSSW SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.