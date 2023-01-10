Malaki Branham is hitting his stride as a bench scorer

Malaki Branham has found an encouraging rhythm off the bench over the last three weeks, averaging 9.7 points on efficient .505/.381/.769 shooting splits over that span. The rookie has stopped his early-season slump and cemented himself as one of the most promising prospects from the 2022 NBA Draft Class.

Although Branham has shown his off-ball utility with timely backdoor cuts and intelligent relocation for catch-and-shoot threes, his knack for nailing midrange jumpers off the dribble is special. And that dynamic of his game was on full display as he carefully selected his spots against the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics.

Join us for another San Antonio Spurs film study as we examine how the teenage shooting guard has hit his stride under Gregg Popovich amid an undeniably frustrating rebuilding season in Alamo City.

