What We Learned from the Spurs’ loss to the Grizzlies

The shorthanded San Antonio Spurs came up short in a feverish second-half comeback to the Ja Morantless Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Although they erased a 13-point lead, their pedestrian half-court offense stalled to a standstill down the stretch as it encountered the full force of the stringiest defense in the NBA.

Despite giving a couple of title contenders a scare in consecutive games, the Silver and Black find themselves approaching lottery-locked territory with a 13-28 record halfway through the season. An unyielding barrage of injuries has factored into their tumble in the standings, and it may be time to consider making moves for the future.

Observations