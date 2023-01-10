Tre Jones drops 18 points versus Grizzlies in Battle of the Brothers

Coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Boston Celtics this past Saturday night, the Spurs looked to begin their road trip with a victory in Memphis against the Grizzlies. They would once again be without their leading scorer Keldon Johnson, who’s averaging 21.2 points per game, due to hamstring tightness. The Grizzlies got out to an 11-point lead at halftime, but the Spurs would respond in the 3rd quarter and early in the 4th. They even took the lead early in the 4th, but the Grizzlies started to come back and pull away to hold on for the victory 121-113. The story of the game was the battle of the Jones brothers: Spurs’ Tre and Grizzlies’ Tyus. Both brothers led their respective teams in scoring with Tre dropping 18 and Tyus dropping 24.

Along with the team-high 18 points, Tre also had seven assists and four rebounds.

Here Tre sinks a floater in the lane while getting fouled for the and-one.

How about another? This time Tre fools his brother Tyus on the pump-fake, and then floats it over Steven Adams.

Josh Richardson had another decent game in this one: 16 points, five assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

Here he is with the tough finish on the fast break over Desmond Bane.

OKAY JRICH pic.twitter.com/erzYTFJNCJ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 10, 2023

COOKIES! Here’s one of his two steals in the game and he dishes it on the fast break to Romeo Langford for the long two. Romeo finished with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a block.

This is when the Spurs finally took the lead: another transition finish by J-Rich. His Acrobat badge should be at least Silver if not Gold.

SPURS TAKE THE LEAD ‼️ pic.twitter.com/E3hhhq00rh — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 10, 2023

Jakob Poeltl got the Spurs on the board with the finish in the paint off the Langford assist. Jakob finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Make way for Jak pic.twitter.com/sTzZtuXwbA — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 10, 2023

Jeremy Sochan had another three in another game... in another 1st quarter. He finished with seven points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Doug McDermott the Dimer? Here Zach Collins finishes easily over Santi Aldama thanks to the Dougie assist off the pick & roll. Collins finished with nine points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

perfect pass, perfect finish pic.twitter.com/0YNaVaKfK3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 10, 2023

Malaki Branham dropped in a couple of threes in this one. Here’s one from the 1st quarter. He finished with 12 points, two rebounds, and an assist.

SHOOTERS. GONNA. SHOOT. Dougie McBuckets drops in his lone three of the game early in the 2nd. He finished with nine points, five rebounds, and an assist.

McBuckets raining buckets ☔️ pic.twitter.com/AKPcVpxkuK — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 10, 2023

Stanley Johnson’s passing vision rating just went up by 20. The bounce pass into the paint resulted in a Doug finish under the basket. Stanley finished with six points, four assists, and three rebounds.

what a pass from stanley pic.twitter.com/pMbq7Bue72 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 10, 2023

Don’t sleep on KBD! Keita Bates-Diop hit the corner three early in the 3rd and finished with 10 points.

Second chance points! Zach gets the board and dishes it to Malaki for his second three of the game.

Zach rebound Malaki splash pic.twitter.com/ycsCLTJuU3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 10, 2023

STANLEY JOHNSON CORNER SPECIALST.

It's raining 3s in Memphis! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/rIbgFHgJ5I — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 10, 2023

Honestly, even though the Spurs lost, it was still quite the treat to watch the Jones brothers have a scoring duel.

Battle of the Brothers!

We get to see it again on Wednesday! @spurs | #PorVida | @tre3jones pic.twitter.com/6Uq6eCaPda — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) January 10, 2023

And as always, here are the full game highlights.

The Spurs get another shot at the Grizzlies at FedExForum Wednesday night at 7:00 P.M.