Spurs telecast went silent last night

Last night the Spurs played their first game of two against the Memphis Grizzlies this week. The Spurs continue to battle without the talents of Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell.

Memphis was also without Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke.

But for much of the game, Spurs fans were without Dan Weiss and Matt Bonner.

The game went silent and finally a posted an announcement stating there were audio difficulties.

After ending the first half without commentary, the halftime saw some stats with no discussion.

At the start of the second half Bally Spurts Southeast (the network for the Grizzlies) began carrying the game. A few moments later, Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica welcomed Bonner to share the telecast.

Knight, like Bonner, is a former player, hence the photo of the two going at it in the paint.

The trio were cordial and fans of both teams were privy to the kind of mutual admiration these professionals share. Hearing exactly what Memphis’ analysts saw in the Spurs offered a unique perspective toward the young, developing team. The information overlap also provided more insight into what fans might expect to see tomorrow.

Hopefully, the Spurs can continue to keep it interesting and shake things up in the final frame to bring a win back home on their way to Friday’s Alamodome spectacular.

Go Spurs Go!

