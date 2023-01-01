What We Learned from the Spurs loss to the Mavericks

For nearly two decades, the rivalry between the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks consisted of two team from Texas and two top 10 —sometimes top 5 — players in the league. Year after year, the Tim Duncan led Spurs had to find ways to deal with the Dirk Nowitzki led Mavs, with their toughest matchups coming in the playoffs. Because of this, some of the best moments in Spurs history came against the Mavs, as well as some of the worst (still can’t believe Manu fouled Dirk).

Nowadays, the rivalry looks a little different. Sure, they’re still two teams from Texas that play in the same division. It’s just that one team has that top 10 player, and right now, he’s probably top 5, and the other is looking to find theirs.

Luka Dončić was known as the Wonder Boy before ever stepping foot on an NBA court and was one of the best Europeans prospects to enter the draft. Since then, he’s led the Mavs to the playoffs in three of his four seasons and made some unforgettable moments. Mavs fans can count on the fact that as long as he’s lacing them up for their team, they should be seeing plenty of playoff basketball, with a trip to the NBA Finals in their sights.

The Spurs, on the other hand, have some of the pieces that it takes to be a playoff team, but they are still lacking that Hall-of-Fame caliber player. As good as Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are at the moment, they’re still a few steps behind the top players in the league. And because of that, the Spurs are more likely to land a top 5 draft pick than a top 5 seed in the West.

The four games these two teams play against each other in the regular season may be close, and the Spurs might even win a few of them. But until the Spurs find their Luka, it could be a while before new playoff moments are created between these two franchises.

Takeaways