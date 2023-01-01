New Years resolutions for our San Antonio Spurs

To tank or nor to tank, that was the question.

Without a doubt the Spurs are playing to win. Wins are not coming easily, but they effort and progress are palpable.

As today is the beginning of a new year, it is the custom to look forward and make plans to better oneself in 2023.

Hence, new year’s resolutions.

This can be by player or to the team as a whole.

For my first quick take based on last night’s game, it is to keep putting the Spurs to the test.

Tre Jones was fouled with seconds left. The Spurs nee3ded three points. He made the first shot, purposefully (and precisely) missed the second which got him immediately fouled and back on the line for two more shots and a opportunity to tie the game and send it into overtime. He made the first shot but came up short on the second.

It wasn’t the miss or the loss. It was the test. Tre Jones is proving over and again he is up to being a dependable closer. In 2023, he needs to be pushed into that role even more.

But before that, Jeremy Sochan stole the ball and made a push to the hoop in what would have led to a win. He, in fact, had a better chance of winning that game than did Jones.

But once again, inexperience and the defense of a seasoned superstar was enough to vanquish the Spurs chance of a win. He, like Jones, just needs more time to develop.

What do think? What do the Spurs need in 2023. As a team or individually.

Happy New Year, Pounders. Be safe out there.

