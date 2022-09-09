Join PTR at the Spurs Opening Night celebration

There is nothing like a Spurs home game. This year is particularly special as the San Antonio Spurs celebrate 50 years in the NBA. And if that wasn’t enough, our very own Manu Ginobili is being inducted into the Hall of fame.

On Wednesday, October 19th, the Spurs kick off their 2022-2023 season with a home game celebration.

The Spurs host the Charlotte Hornets, but the game is just the tip of the iceberg. In honoring Manu Ginobili, Pounding the Rock readers can get a special Manu Package with includes:

Discounted Spurs Game Ticket

Food Voucher (Hot Dog or Nachos and Soda)

Early Access Passes (Arrive 2 hours early and sit Courtside to watch you favorite players warm up)

Manu Ginobili Limited edition Hall of Fame Shirt

If you haven’t taken advantage of Curtsied Experience, this may be the best game to give it try. It’s a unique experience to watch players workout one-on-one with coaches, interact with other players, and warm up from the best seats in the house.

This day is extra special for me as the Spurs aren’t the only ones kicking off their 50th year on October 19th. So come join me and other Pounders as we start the season off with a bang.

Click HERE for the best pricing on special seats.