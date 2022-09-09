Pounding the Rock Basketball Terminology Quiz: Part VIII

Our basketball terminology series has reached the end of the line, and we have seen an astonishing 932 participants since part one dropped around one month ago. We appreciate everyone who took the time to fill out their virtual scantrons, and we hope you learned a thing or two along the ride.

For the eighth and final installment, San Antonio Spurs fans will tune in for eight clips and determine which play or action matches what went across their screen. This quiz should be the trickiest of the bunch, so take it slow and visit our hoops vocabulary crash course for one more study session.

Before you get started, here are the answers from part seven:

1. Blind Pig

2. Both A and C

3. Hammer

4. Horns

5. Pick-and-Pop

6. Pick-and-Roll

7. Pinch Post

8. Spain Pick-and-Roll

Bonus: Floppy

Bonus: Pistol

Thank you to all the Pounders out there who joined me on this journey to learn more about the sport we all love!

Special thanks to The Basketball Dictionary, The Basketball Action Dictionary, Coach Daniel, Unforgiving Hoops, Half Court Hoops, hoopvision68, Stephen Noh, and Adam Spinella for providing FREE resources for people with a thirst for basketball knowledge.