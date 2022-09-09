Spurs 50 for 50, Number 19 - Robert Horry

This year the Spurs are celebrating their 50th season in San Antonio. There have been many highs and a few lows. One trademark of the San Antonio Spurs has been their culture and their consistency. The keys to those qualities lie in their players. Always noted for development as well as being ahead of the curve on scouting international players, the Spurs way has made the franchise one of the most successful of all time. As we look back on the Silver & Black, we recognize the top 50 players in Spurs history. Each day, we will move up the countdown.

19 - Robert Horry

How do you weigh a career average of 7 points per game versus 7 rings? A field goal percentage in the low 40s against a resume that includes some of the biggest baskets in at least two different teams’ histories? Five seasons of service in Silver and Black, including two titles, alongside some dicey comments around his time with the team? That’s the challenge of summing up Robert Horry, who routinely found himself in the right spot at the right time and knew exactly what to do when a crucial ball bounced his way.

And while 19 in our 50 for 50 list feels high for Big Shot Bob, it’s as good excuse as any to reheat his iconic three in the 2005 Finals and try to reconcile his tenure as a Spur between 2003 and 2008.

Horry came to San Antonio having already won two titles in Houston and three in LA. Months before signing with the Spurs, he was a member of the Lakers team that San Antonio beat on the way to a 2nd championship. Despite going, amazingly, 0 for 18 from deep in that series, the Spurs knew what they were getting in the 32-year-old, with R.C. Buford calling him a “proven winner” capable of hitting “big shots.”

Horry and the Spurs lost to his former squad that following season, but there wasn’t much of a wait for either to add to their jewelry collection, thanks in large part to Horry’s clutch three in Game 5 against the Pistons (with an assist from a guy we’ll see later in this series).

Horry’s 2nd most memorable shot as a Spur might be the one he delivered to Steve Nash in 2007, which set off a series of suspensions and probably didn’t hurt San Antonio’s chances of eventually coasting to a fourth title over a young LeBron James. He retired a 7-time champ after going unsigned in the 2008 offseason.

While Horry has grabbed headlines with critical remarks on the Spurs following his retirement, it’s hard to consider the partnering anything but a success, Horry featuring (albeit for different reasons) in both title runs while using that time in South Texas to cement himself as one of the league’s greatest winners.

Next up: A fan favorite is traded before winning his third Championship Wirth the Spurs.

