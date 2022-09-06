Spurs 50 for 50, Number 22: Terry Cummings

This year the Spurs are celebrating their 50th season in San Antonio. There have been many highs and a few lows. One trademark of the San Antonio Spurs has been their culture and consistency. The keys to those qualities lie in their players. Always noted for development as well as being ahead of the curve on scouting international players, the Spurs way has made them one of the most successful organizations of all time. As we look back on the Silver and Black, we recognize the top 50 players in franchise history. Each day, we will move up the countdown.

22 - Terry Cummings

Terry Cummings came into the NBA as the second overall draft pick in the 1982 NBA Draft, nestled between James Worthy and Dominque Wilkins. He earned the Rookie of the Year honors in 1983 as a member of the San Diego Clippers. Although a top player in the league, discrepancies with the team’s ownership led to his being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks just after his second season.

He spent five seasons in Milwaukee before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 1989 along with a 1990 2nd round draft pick. In exchange, the Bucks picked up Cadillac Anderson, Alvin Robertson, and a 1989 2nd round draft pick.

In five seasons with the Silver & Black, Cummings averaged 19.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Teamed up with David Robinson, the Spurs saw one of the greatest ever single-season improvements going from 21 wins in 1989 to 56 wins in 1990.

Staying consistent and becoming a force at the four position, Cummings helped the Spurs rack up back-to-back fifty win seasons and strong postseason appearances.

An injury rendered T.C. out and he never quite got his game back on track. That said, he was able to stay active in the NBA until the turn of the century.

After basketball, Cummings dabbled in music, releasing an R&B album in 2007. He wrote the songs, while singing and playing keyboard.

Terry Cummings has also an ordained Pentecostal minister since 1977 and notably performed the ceremony of Sean Elliott and his wife Claudia.

