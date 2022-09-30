The state of the Spurs as the preseason approaches

The San Antonio Spurs hosted their annual media day, providing fans their first glimpse into the rebuilding process and all the youngsters who joined the organization this summer. Training camp also started this week, which marks the end of an uneventful offseason following a surprising trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks.

Gregg Popovich has been forthcoming about prioritizing development this upcoming season, even lightheartedly telling local media members not to head to Vegas and bet on them winning a championship. Though the tone has been lighthearted, we learned minor injuries could put Josh Primo and Keldon Johnson on the sidelines until opening day.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me for this episode of Alamo City Limits to talk preseason expectations and examine notable quotes from Pop and the players. Enjoy the pod? Then give us a follow on social media, please leave a five-star review, and remember to subscribe for regular updates throughout the season.