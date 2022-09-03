Spurs 50 for 50, Number 25- Mark Olberding

This year the Spurs are celebrating their 50th season in San Antonio. There have been many highs and a few lows. One trademark of the San Antonio Spurs has been their culture and their consistency. The keys to those qualities lie in their players. Always noted for development as well as being ahead of the curve on scouting international players, the Spurs way has made the franchise one of the most successful of all time. As we look back on the Silver & Black, we recognize the top 50 players in Spurs history. Each day, we will move up the countdown.

25- Mark Olberding

Almost all Spurs fans know Tim Duncan. Most know David Robinson. The elders know George Gervin, but recalling the late 70s/early 80s era Spurs is often left to those of us who lived it. Those who remember the HemisFair days.

Today’s post is for those of you who remember The Bruise Brothers.

The Bruise Brothers were George Johnson, Dave Corzine, Kevin Restani, Paul Griffin, Reggie Johnson and Mark Olberding who earned the moniker for their physical style of play.

Of the sextet, Olberding played with the Spurs for seven seasons and had the best years of his career in The Alamo City. One of the highlights occurred in 1977 when he made 10 straight field goals in a game against the Boston Celtics.

He played in over 500 games for the Silver & Black and 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and shot just under 50% from the field.

Mark is one of those players who found a home in San Antonio. He returned to San Antonio in 1990 and has been working in commercial business development since 1995.

Next up: A player who learned from his older brothers, “If you wan to play with us, you better be able to pass the ball.”

