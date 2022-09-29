Josh Primo to miss the start of the preseason with an MCL sprain

The San Antonio Spurs have announced Josh Primo suffered a left MCL sprain during training camp.

He will miss the start of the preseason but he is expected to return before the start of the regular season. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) September 29, 2022

Though Primo will miss the preseason opener, the team expects him to be available for the start of the regular season.

COVID-19 forced the 19-year-old to miss most of Summer League in July, and this is yet another unfortunate setback.

The Canadian guard seemed like a candidate to replace Dejounte Murray as the starting point guard, but that role will probably go to Tre Jones for the time being.

This report comes three days following the news that Keldon Johnson will miss all of the preseason with a dislocated right shoulder.

These key absences could potentially open invaluable minutes for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and Romeo Langford to earn a rotation spot.

The Silver and Black kick off their preseason schedule on the road versus the Houston Rockets at 6:00 PM CT on Sunday.