Keldon Johnson will miss training camp and preseason with a dislocated shoulder

Training camp won’t officially begin until Tuesday, but there’s already a notable injury on the Spurs roster, with fourth-year forward Keldon Johnson suffering a dislocated right shoulder in an open gym practice. He is expected to miss training camp and the preseason but should returned by the start of the 2022-23 regular season, when the Spurs kick things off at home against the Charlotte Hornets on October 19.

Johnson, who averaged career highs of 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists on 39.8% shooting from three last season and just signed a four-year, $70 million contract extension, is expected to be the leader of a very young, rebuilding Spurs squad. While his leadership on the court will be missed during the preseason, it will also be a chance for the Spurs, who have stockpiled talent at the forward positions, to see what they have in some of their other young prospects.

