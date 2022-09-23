The Spurs announce their official training camp roster

The San Antonio Spurs have announced their official 2022-2023 training camp roster.

Here is the official training camp roster for your San Antonio Spurs: pic.twitter.com/5dxW9mrIqq — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) September 23, 2022

The organization will host its annual media day on September 26 and run its training camp from September 27 to October 2.

Every franchise is allowed to carry 20 players during the offseason, but they must cut that number to 15 standard contracts and a pair of two-ways by the start of the season.

Alize Johnson and Tommy Kuhse are the most likely candidates to get the boot as they are on Exhibit 10 deals, which most teams use to fill out their camp before rerouting said players to the G League.

The Spurs return 11 players from a season ago, including Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell, and Doug McDermott.

San Antonio will also welcome newcomer Isaiah Roby and rookies Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley to the team.

The battle for the final roster spot seems to come down to Keita Bates-Diop and Romeo Langford, so keep an eye on their preseason performances.

Spurs Preseason Schedule:



-Oct. 2nd - Spurs @ Rockets 6PM CT



-Oct. 6th - Spurs vs. Magic 7PM CT



-Oct. 9th - Spurs vs. Pelicans 6PM CT



-Oct. 11th - Spurs @ Jazz 7PM CT



-Oct. 13th - Spurs vs. Thunder 7PM CT — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) July 27, 2022

Speaking of preseason, head coach Gregg Popovich and company open their slate on the road against the Houston Rockets on October 2 at 6:00 PM CT.