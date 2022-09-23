The Spurs hire former WNBA star Candice Dupree as assistant coach

A gaping hole was left on Gregg Popovich’s bench when Becky Hammon left to take the job as head of coach of the Las Vegas Aces — and went on to win the national championship in her first season! — but the Spurs are keeping the WNBA pipeline open with the hiring of Candice Dupree, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

After four years at Temple University, Dupree was drafted 6th overall in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky and later won the 2014 championship with the Phoenix Mercury. Her storied 16-year career also included making the all-rookie team and seven All-Star appearances. She also won the Hungarian league championship in 2019, as well as gold metals at the 2004 World University Games and 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Cups while representing Team USA.

Dupree retired after the 2021 WNBA season, which was splint between the Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream, before joining the NBA Assistant Coaching program, which included serving as a guest coach for the Spurs in the 2022 Summer League. Clearly she made an impression, because here she is, ready for her first coaching gig right next to the best in the business.

Welcome to San Antonio, Candice!