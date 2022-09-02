The Spurs have an offseason roster crunch on their hands

The San Antonio Spurs got out to an eventful offseason when they traded All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks one week after the 2022 NBA Draft. Although PATFO went the rebuilding route, they have mostly been dormant this summer, opting to hold onto their abundance of cap space and make moves on the fringes.

General Manager Brian Wright added seven rookies to the roster, brought back Gorgui Dieng in free agency, re-signed Joe Wieskamp, handed out a trio of Exhibit 10 deals, and snatched Isaiah Roby off the waiver wire over the last month. The Silver and Black are now sitting over maximum roster capacity and must make cuts before the season.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me for this episode of Alamo City Limits to discuss which players San Antonio should move on from as they prepare for the first year of an all-out rebuild.