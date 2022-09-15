Happy birthday to Josh Richardson

Although he hasn’t been on the Spurs all that long, it didn’t take much time to assess the impact of Josh Richardson with the San Antonio Spurs.

His future with the team is unclear as they have embraced a full rebuild, but his presence on and off the court may be of service to the young core.

It may not be surprising to see Richardson start the year with more minutes to build up his trade value and then relinquish his spot to one of the newer players to finish out the season.

On the other hand, he could prove to be a great fit with the Silver & Black, glimpses of which he has already shown, and pace himself throughout the season to be a spark off the bench.

With the Spurs you never know — if you asked me seven months and five days ago if the Spurs would shed Derrick White for Richardson and Romeo Langford, I wouldn’t have bought in.

Either way, today is Josh’s day. And for now he is a roster member of the San Antonio Spurs, so let’s raise a glass and send him our best wishes.

Happy birthday, Josh.

