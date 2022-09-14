Watch: Gregg Popovich was there to support Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of WNBA Finals

The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday behind fantastic performances from A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray, who combined for 67 points.

It was a gutsy win that puts Becky Hammon’s team on the brink of a championship, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was in the arena to watch it all happen.

Pop in the building pic.twitter.com/9NyrdyrvPW — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 14, 2022

Cameras found Pop along with Brett Brown in a box watching the game, which wasn’t too surprising. Just months ago Hammon was an assistant on the Spurs’ bench, and it’s clear that she still has a good relationship with the man that can be considered her mentor. So good, in fact, that Pop was invited to the locker room after the game to talk to the team.

“The way you execute… it’s beautiful to watch. You just play great basketball.”



Coach Pop shared a post-game message with the @LVAces after their #WNBAFinals Game 2 win last night!pic.twitter.com/eyumaZKzUU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 14, 2022

It’s a short clip, but there are several great moments in it that show the mutual respect between Becky and Pop, as well as Pop’s admiration for a great Aces team. His advice about consistency being key is nothing we haven’t heard from him before, but it was probably good for the Aces’ players to hear it as they get ready for the biggest game of their careers.

Hopefully Las Vegas will close things out on the road on Thursday. Game 3 will tip off at 8 p.m. CST and will be televised by ESPN.