Spurs 50 for 50, Number 15-Mike Mitchell

This year the Spurs are celebrating their 50th season in San Antonio. There have been many highs and a few lows. One trademark of the San Antonio Spurs has been their culture and consistency. The keys to those qualities lie in their players. Always noted for development as well as being ahead of the curve on scouting international players, the Spurs way has made them one of the most successful organizations of all time. As we look back on the Silver and Black, we recognize the top 50 players in franchise history. Each day, we will move up the countdown.

15- Mike Mitchell

Originally drafted 15th overall in 1978 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mike Mitchell was NBA ready right out of the gate. Over eleven seasons, Mitchell averaged just under 20 point per game, and his best years were spent in San Antonio.

In 1981, he made the All-Star team.

One of the league’s most prolific scorers, Mitchell was in the top ten in scoring four times. He led the Spurs in scoring in 1984–85, outscoring Spurs legend George Gervin.

His 9,799 total points for the San Antonio Spurs is seventh highest in franchise history, behind familiar names. The Iceman, Big Fun, The Admiral, Tony Parker, James Silas, and Manu Ginóbili.

In 1988, Mitchell moved his game overseas. With the exception of returning to San Antonio for the 1990 playoffs, he spent eleven more seasons (between ages 32 and 43) playing primarily in Italy.

After retiring, Mitchell worked in San Antonio as a counselor for at-risk youth.

Next up: Holla for ya bala!

