Spurs 50 for 50, Number 49- Jaren Jackson, Sr.

This year the Spurs are celebrating their 50th season in San Antonio. There have been many highs and a few lows. One trademark of the San Antonio Spurs has been their culture and their consistency. The keys to those qualities lie in their players. Always noted for development as well as being ahead of the curve on scouting international players, the Spurs way has made the franchise one of the most successful of all time. As we look back on the Silver & Black, we recognize the top 50 players in Spurs history. Each day, we will move up the countdown. Today we start at #50.

49- Jaren Jackson

It took a while, but Jaren Jackson found a home in San Antonio. The undrafted Georgetown Hoyas’ shooting guard played with nine NBA teams, four Continental Basketball teams, and one French team over thirteen seasons.

His only multiple-year stint was with the San Antonio Spurs, where he spent four seasons, including 1999 as part of the first NBA Championship.

His first season with the Silver & Black in 1997 saw his highest scoring average. The 8.8 points per game was paired with 112 three-pointers, both can be attributed to averaging just over 27 per game. This coincidentally was Tim Duncan’s first season, which opened doors for success all the way around.

Jackson played mainly behind Mario Elie, but gave much needed relief to the team. He kicked in 22 points in Game 3 against the Lakers in the 1999 Western Conference Semifinals. He added 20 more points in Game 4 and closed the series with 6 three-pointers.

In the Finals against the New York Knicks, Jackson tallied 17 points in Game 1, helping sendi the Spurs to New York with a two-game lead. He kicked in 11 more points in the title clinching 5th game, and finished the post season averaging 8.2 points per game.

His career more on the downside, Jackson saw his minutes cut as the Spurs brought in younger players.

He retired and eventually moved into coaching, which is what he is still doing today.

In addition to his NBA title, he racked up a CBA championship in 1992 with the La Crosse Catbirds and a French Cup Championship in 1996 with ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne.

