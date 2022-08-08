How did I miss David Robinson’s birthday?

I have calendars, notes, and articles floating all around me with reminders of so many Spurs moments — from the biggest plays to the historic days to the birthdays of each and every player.

How could I miss David Robinson’s birthday?

For me, and many of the elders, David IS the Spurs. From the moment the Spurs drafted him, excitement pumped through San Antonio. It took years for him to complete his commitment to the United States Navy, but he then turned around and fulfilled his commitment to the Spurs. Not only did he make good on his drafting position, he stayed in San Antonio his entire professional basketball career...and then beyond.

Tim Duncan is the GOAT, Manu Ginobili is the heart and soul, and Tony Parker is the spark.

But David Robinson is The Admiral. He is the one who brought the culture and paved the way for Timmy, Manu, and Tony to thrive.

One of the least popular NBA Finals of all time was the 2003 title between two former ABA teams. But for Spurs fans, this one is historic because it is the only Finals that involved all four of the Spurs Mt. Rushmore players.

The greatness of David Robinson resonates through San Antonio. From shaping the Spurs Culture to implementing an educational curriculum throughout the Alamo City, Robinson has remained the honorable, dedicated man who signed on back in 1987.

He speaks highly of his adopted city and his philanthropic endeavors continue to stimulate its economy on multiple levels.

And he is a mainstay at most games, sitting in the second row just across from the Spurs bench.

Happy (belated) birthday, Mr. Robinson. And my apologies on not posting on time.

