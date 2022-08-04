Tim Duncan was Bill Russell’s favorite player

As the basketball world continues to turn the loss of Bill Russell, more posts have been shared.

The basketball icon once shared with Tim Duncan that he was asked to serve as a pall bearer for groundbreaking baseball legend Jackie Robinson's funeral.

Rest In Peace Mr. Bill Russell.



Here is a chat he did with Spurs' Tim Duncan about the game, their similarities, how Russell called Duncan his favorite player and more. #nba #billrussell #celtics #gospursgo #porvida pic.twitter.com/kBGNDJmAAh — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) July 31, 2022

Russell was told by Robinson's wife that he - Bill Russell - was, in fact, Robinson's favorite athlete.

Tim Duncan and Bill Russell had a lot in common (as both admit). And Russell admits that Duncan was his favorite athlete.

Great moment featuring two of the greatest basketball players (and basketball minds) to ever grace the hardwood.

