Report: The Spurs have signed Jalen Adaway to an Exhibit 10 contract

The San Antonio Spurs have signed swingman Jalen Adaway to an Exhibit 10 contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Exhibit 10 contracts are unguaranteed one-year deals worth the minimum salary. Organizations use them to fill out their training camp roster before converting them into two-way or G League contracts.

Adaway played for the Miami Heat at the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League after going undrafted, notching 3.3 points and 2.3 boards per game on 44.4% shooting in six contests.

The 24-year-old spent two seasons at Miami (Ohio) before transferring to St. Bonaventure, where he helped the Bonnies secure their first AP Top 25 ranking in more than a half-century.

Adaway averaged 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds on efficient .474/.376/.826 shooting splits and took home All-Athletic-10 First Team honors during his final season under head coach Mark Schmidt.

NBA teams can have up to 20 players on their roster during the offseason, but Adaway pushes the Spurs over maximum capacity. San Antonio must waive someone before this signing becomes official.