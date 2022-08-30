Pounding the Rock Basketball Terminology Quiz: Part VII

Our basketball terminology series is winding down, and nearly 500 unique San Antonio Spurs fans have participated in our interactive challenge over the last month. Although grades have held steady, we hope you leave this experience feeling like you’ve learned something along the way.

For the seventh and penultimate quiz, Pounders will watch eight clips and decide which play, action, or alignment describes what they saw. There is a combination of multiple-choice and fill-in-the-blank questions, so check out our hoops vocabulary crash course for a helpful refresher.

Before you get started, here are the answers from part six:

1. 3/4 Front

2. Blitz

3. Box and One

4. Dork

5. Drop Coverage

6. True

7. Gap Show

8. Hedge

9. All of the Above

10. Keldon Johnson

11. Peel Switch

12. Pre-Switch

13. Shoot the Gap

14. Tag the Roll

Bonus: Top Lock

Bonus: Trap the Box

Let us know how you did on part seven, and make sure to check in at the end of the week when we reveal all the correct answers in part eight.

Special thanks to The Basketball Dictionary, The Basketball Action Dictionary, Unforgiving Hoops, Coach Daniel, Half Court Hoops, hoopvision68, Adam Spinella, and Stephen Noh for providing FREE resources for people with a thirst for basketball knowledge.