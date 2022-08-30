Spurs 50 for 50, number 29- David Greenwood

This year the Spurs are celebrating their 50th season in San Antonio. There have been many highs and a few lows. One trademark of the San Antonio Spurs has been their culture and their consistency. The keys to those qualities lie in their players. Always noted for development as well as being ahead of the curve on scouting international players, the Spurs way has made the franchise one of the most successful of all time. As we look back on the Silver & Black, we recognize the top 50 players in Spurs history. Each day, we will move up the countdown.

29- David Greenwood

Considered one of the Chicago Bulls marquee players just before the Michael Jordan took over The Windy City, David Greenwood went second overall in the 1979 NBA Draft behind some guy named Earvin Johnson. The Lakers literally won a coin toss that cemented the fate of both stars.

Greenwood spent his first six seasons with the Bulls racking up averages of 12.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and just over one block per game.

In 1985, Greenwood was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for The Iceman, George Gervin. In his four seasons with the Silver & Black, Greenwood saw a dip in his playing time but maintained consistency as a reliable scorer.

Unfortunately, David Greenwood was part of that dark era of the Spurs where Alvin Robertson and Johnny Moore were doing everything to keep the ship afloat. Greenwood was traded along with Darwin Cook to the Denver Nuggets just before David Robinson came in to elevate the Spurs back into the spotlight.

Not all negative as he made his way from Denver to Detroit and picked up a ring with the Pistons during their “Bad Boy” era.

A season later, Greenwood rejoined the Spurs. Already into his thirties, he was a peripheral contributor picking up little time behind Terry Cummings. He was released at the end of the season and retired from playing.

Next up: A swingman wins two titles with a Spurs rival before helping them win their first Championship.

