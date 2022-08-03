Spurs radio announcer Bill Schoening to be inducted into Texas Radio Hall of Fame

Long time WOAI Sports Radio personality Bill Schoening got some great news yesterday:

I just got word that I’ll be part of the 2022 induction class for the Texas Radio Hall of Fame. Thanks to my fellow broadcasters for the nomination and election. 42 years on the air in the Lone Star State; something can be said about longevity! My heart is full of gratitude. pic.twitter.com/rWFGVBCXsX — Bill Schoening (@SpursRadio) August 1, 2022

The Spurs radio play-by-play announcer has been an integral part of the Spurs live broadcasts for over two decades. He is often featured during the Spurs game telecasts and given props by Bill Land and Sean Elliott. They lovingly refer to Schoening with his “sidekick” - his mustache - which they call Kevin.

Congratulations, Bill! Well deserved.

